The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha yesterday challenged Nigerians to move forward in their trading activities as the nation cannot remain a consuming nation, even though it believes in free trade.

Speaking during the National Forum on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Operationalisation Programme in Abuja, he applauded President Muhammedu Buhari for signing the continental deal.

“The country is at the implementation stage of AfCFTA and no more planning stage. What the country need is the mobilisation of the people. I want to say that the government is open for any assistance to partner with institutions that are ready, and this trade agreement is not about government but about private sector.”

The President, National Association of Nigerian Traders, Ken Ukaoha, said the country signed after having serious consultations research and weighing the implications.