The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has urged retired civil servants to keep working for the peace, progress and unity of the nation.

Mustapha gave the advice in Abuja at a Cocktail Party organised to honour retired Federal Permanent Secretaries by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The SGF, who was represented by Habiba Lawal, Permanent Secretary Ecological Fund Office wished the retirees a “resounding and healthy retirement”.

The SGF appealed to the retirees not to relent in their efforts to promote peace and unity in all their future endeavours.

Mustapha commended the retirees for their service to their fatherland, charging them not to relent in contributing to national development.

Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, said that the party was for permanent secretaries, who retired from January to June 2018 to appreciate them for their service to Nigeria.

She stated that the event was part of the welfare policy established this year by the OHCSF to celebrate permanent secretaries for their meritorious service to fatherland.

She said: “It is a welfare policy that seeks to bring bonding to the body of permanent secretaries and to help create an atmosphere of fellowship.

“It will also enable them to know each other beyond official capacity and discuss how to move the country forward and promote peace.”

In his remarks, Abubakar Magaji, who retires as a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, thanked the Head of Service for the honour, stating that it was a surprise.

He urged civil servants to make sure they stick to the five essential tools of service which are institutions, public service rules, financial regulations, public procurement Act and circulars.

Magaji, who is also a Zamafara governorship aspirant for 2019 election, said that as a retired civil servant he won’t have any challenge in his political ambition.

He added that he would focus on addressing the Security, Agriculture and Educational challenge in Zamfara state if elected.

Ndubuisi Osuji, who also retired as Permanent Secretary, Service Policy and Strategy Office, OHCSF, said that he was ready to explode with his wealth of experience.

Osuji advised civil servants to be committed, determined, focused and be passionate about their jobs, stating that the civil service is the engine house of the government and if gotten right, the country will be better.

He said: “I thank my fatherland for the opportunity to serve to the position of a federal permanent secretary.

“We are out of the service now but we will not rest till we reposition this country by supporting the efforts of the Head of Service.

“I will continue to contribute my wealth of experience and expertise to the growth of the civil service and the country at large.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event was organised in honour of five retired permanent secretaries, namely: Fatima Bamidele, Abubakar Magaji, Bolaji Adebiyi, Osarenom Uwaifo and Ndubuisi Osuji.