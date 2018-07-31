The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said that Nigeria’s development is dependent on transparency and openness.

According to a statement from his media office, the SGF said this in his office yesterday when he received in audience the management team of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), who were in his office to present to him the 2018 Africa Investor Award which the commission won at the recent Africa Investor CEO Infrastructure Project Developers Summit in Mauritius.

Receiving the award, Mustapha congratulated the delegation on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and said that winning the award in far away Mauritius was an outstanding feat, which shows the resilience and excellency of the Nigerian spirit.

He commended the innovations the current management of the ICRC has introduced.

The SGF noted the improvements derived from the observance of transparency and openness in government business under the current administration.

Mustapha also frowned at the situation at Onitsha River Port six years after its completion and inauguration. He said that the River port would boost economic activities in Onitsha considering its proximity with the Main Market, which is considered to be one of the biggest markets in West Africa.

In addition he said that apart from the revenue and jobs that the port can create, there would be massive development of inland waterways of the host communities as well.

In his remarks earlier, the Acting Director-General/CEO of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Engr. Chidi K.C Izuwah said he was in the office to present to the SGF the 2018 Africa Investor (Ai) Infrastructure Investment Awards in which Nigeria won in the category of the Infrastructure Regulator of the Year from Mauritius.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for its doggedness in the fight against corruption, using transparency as a veritable tool, and the zeal to support the commission to achieve success.

Also, he presented a three-year Annual Report which covered 2015, 2016 2017 and the Commissions’ Bulletin to him.