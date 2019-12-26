<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Governing Council has been constituted and inaugurated for the Malikiya College of Health and Social Sciences, Bauchi with a former SGF, Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, as Chairman asserting that the country is currently in dire need of more trained health workers for effective health care service delivery considering the astronomical population growth.

Yayale Ahmed made the assertion shortly after he was inaugurated as the Chairman, Governing Board of Malikiya College of Health and Social Sciences, Bauchi, alongside other members of the College which is privately owned in line with the Private Partnership Participation (PPP) initiatives.

The former SGF who stressed that without adequate trained manpower, the nation’s health facilities would not be able to render standard services to the citizens urged governments and private entrepreneurs to establish more training colleges for doctors and other health care providers.

Yayale Ahmed also advised doctors to always work hand in hand with para health workers for efficient service delivery.

He then commended the proprietor of the college for his vision of establishing the institution stating that it would go a long way in complementing government schools in terms of training health workers.

He, however, warned that the new Council should be given free room to operate declaring that, “if you will not allow us a free hand to operate, we will not hesitate to step down. We have integrity and honour to protect, so, don’t unnecessarily interfere with our operations, when need your input, you will be contacted”.

The Governing Council Chairman also promised to make necessary contacts within and outside Bauchi state to ensure that the College got the necessary attention needed for it to develop.

Earlier, the proprietor of the College, Aminu Mohammed Danmaliki explained that the College was established on the request of the state government in 2014 seeking to bring the private sector to partner with it to build additional health institutions in the state.

He said that the request was in view of the manpower shortage in government and private hospitals in the state.

Aminu Danmaliki who stated that the college has at present over 3, 000 students added that it offers accredited courses in health, social sciences and intends to affiliate with universities at home and abroad to run full medical courses.

He disclosed that some of the courses being taught in the school include; Community Health Extension Workers (CHEW), Junior Community Health Extension Workers (JCHEW), Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT), X-Ray Technician and Dental Surgery Technician.

Others he said are; National Diploma Dental Therapy, Higher National Diploma Dental Therapy, Health Information Management, Environmental Health Technician, Environmental Health Assistant, Diploma in Health Education and Promotion as well as Diploma in Dietetics and Nutrition.

”The college is a private institution and is designed to run in accordance with the guidelines of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and other appropriate health regulatory bodies in Nigeria”. He said.