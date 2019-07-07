<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has described his reappointment as a humbling experience and a call for rededication.

The SGF, who spoke to newsmen on Sunday at the Yola International Airport on his way back to Abuja after a weekend visit to Adamawa State, said he found his reappointment to be both thrilling and challenging.

“I’m overwhelmed by the level of confidence in me by the president and the entire nation to handle the affairs of state from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. In the last couple of days, I have been weighed down by the enormity of the responsibility of my office and the trust placed on me,” he said.

Mustapha added that he feels he must take his responsibilities seriously because they impact greatly on the destinies of the many people that make up Nigeria.

“Generally, I am thrilled , I am excited because of the responsibilities, but I am also conscious of the fact that this is a trust and I must not take it lightly,” he said.

The SGF added that he felt he owed it to God and man to do his work diligently. “I must do everything to honour God and to justify the trust in me by Mr President,” he said.

Responding to a question on the level of unemployment in the country, Mustapha said no Nigerian leader had ever pledged to take a hundred million people out of poverty as President Muhammadu Buhari has promised.

He asserted that Buhari is committed to the promise and Nigerians should expect to see significant results in no distant future.