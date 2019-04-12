<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has said that Federal Road Safety Corps personnel are entitled to bear arms and ammunition in the course of carrying out their duties

Mustapha said this at the inauguration of 74 newly acquired FRSC operational vehicles and three ambulances in Abuja, on Friday.

“Section 19 of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007, stipulates that “personnel of the commission, who are exposed to high risk in the enforcement of the provisions of this act, shall have same powers, authorities and privileges, including power to bear arms.”

Mustapha said that the law was very clear about the amendment Act of the FRSC allowing the corps to be in possession of arms.

“By the time it is assented by the president, it will allow men and personnel of the corps to not only protect themselves but to also protect the citizens who ply the roads every day.

“With the kidnappings on the roads, we actually need more people on the roads who can assist the citizens to protect lives and property,” he said.

He said that the Federal Executive Council had approved the procurement of critical operational equipment to further empower the FRSC in its functions of safeguarding lives.

“We are once again reminded of the commitment of the Federal Government to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that no nation could achieve full benefits of road travels without the roads being safe for use.

“Each time the FRSC injects more vehicles into its fleet, its operational prowess is enhanced.

“It is no gainsaying then that the corps’ area of coverage will be boosted further with these new vehicles and with its multiplier advantage,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that already, management had approved the establishment of 12 unit commands and 10 out-posts across the six geopolitical zones to which some of the vehicles would be deployed.