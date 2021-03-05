



The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, says if Nigerians are not very open to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, it will have a negative impact on the country’s efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.

The SGF said this on Friday at the launch of COVID-19 vaccination programme held at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Mustapha said if allowed to fester, vaccine hesitancy could negatively affect the lives of Nigerians and their loved ones.

He added that Nigerians need to believe the government on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and support the rollout plan.

“Vaccine hesitancy will impact negatively on our lives and those of our loved ones if allowed to fester,” he said.





“We must believe our government on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine brought to Nigeria. We must support the plan and systematic rollout of the vaccines and mobilise our citizens as we move into the states.”

While urging Nigerians to be patient with authorities managing the vaccine deployment, the SGF cautioned against patronising fraudsters.

“The vaccine will be arriving in batches, and I urge all Nigerians to be patient with relevant agencies of the federal government and some national entities managing the deployment process,” Mustapha said.

“Let me state categorically, that vaccines are very sensitive, life-saving commodities and the only authorised source is the federal government that has signed indemnity with the manufactures.

“I, therefore, appeal to Nigerians not to patronise fraudsters who are out to defraud, get rich, and in the end, endanger your lives. We must all be vigilant.”