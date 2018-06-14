The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has called on foreign investors willing to do business in Nigeria to help address the 17 million housing deficit and energy distribution in the country.

Mustapha made the call while receiving a consortium of companies from America and South Korea in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

Andrew Uhwe, Director Press Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Uhwe quoted the SGF as saying that, investing in the housing and energy sector was crucial because of the rise in the generation among other things.

According to the SGF, Nigeria is fully committed to infrastructural development that would meet the needs of its citizenry.

He assured the investors and international partners of government’s preparedness in welcoming any individual that has genuine interest to do business in the country as there is an enabling environment that such investment would thrive.

He said: “The government will do everything possible to support you where there are constraints in getting approval and acquiring licence from relevant agencies.

“Agencies like Transmission Company of Nigeria, National Electricity Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Power, Works and Housing or Environment that would enable you to carry out your projects in energy.

“We want to invite the whole world to come and invest in Nigeria, as a country and government, we are interested in issuance of any licence and we will treat it with dispatch.

He advised them to do a formal letter that will contain details of the projects and earlier, the leader of the delegation Terey Molelawn, Chairman of Ebonyi Independent Power Project, said they were in the office to seek for government’s support in acquiring licence and in getting gas for the power project.

He said that they were bringing the funding and were determined to assist the Nigerian Nation Petroleum Corporation with pipeline that would connect to the grid.

Molelawn said the entire project would cost 10 billion dollars but the first stage would start with three billion dollars.