The Federal Government has sait it will not muzzle the press as it performs the important work of providing the public with reliable and quality information.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance at a dinner organised in honour of editors and media partners by the Media Unit of the State House Abuja on Thursday.

Mustapha maintained that no real democracy could exist anywhere in the world without freedom of the press.

He, however, called on media organisations to partner with relevant stakeholders in combating the menace of fake news and disinformation in the society.

According to him, fake news is inimical to the wellbeing of any organised society.

“We will continue to support an independent media that gives the public credible news, enlightens us to think more critically and act more honourably to address pressing national challenges.

“We will equally support efforts from media organisations to combat disinformation in all forms, especially fake news which are detrimental to the peace, security and unity of the nation,” he said.

On the appreciation dinner with editors and media partners, the SGF observed that the event was a manifestation of the fact that ”this administration values the contributions of the media in nation-building.”

“That is why in the past four years, the PCT has provided a platform for key government officials to regularly engage Editors and Media Managers in-camera briefing sessions to exchange views on some pressing challenges facing our dear country,” he said.

He further noted that the quarterly briefing sessions had provided an opportunity for the government to showcase its agenda to the Nigerian people and forge stronger partnerships and synergy for the benefit of the citizens.