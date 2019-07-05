<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has told young internally displaced persons (IDPs) who were trained on different job skills in the Adamawa State capital, Yola, to make the best of their new skills and grow to become the next Aliko Dangote of Africa.

The SGF gave the charge to the one hundred and seven trainee IDPs who were selected from IDP camps in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states and who were given starter packs during their graduation ceremony in Yola on Friday.

Boss Mustapha who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Polycarp Tshambo, told the IDP trainee graduates that the surest way to grow wealth is not to work for government or some other employer but to put one’s skills to work, adding, “I hope that in a few years we will start seeing Dangotes among you. Be honest Nigerians creating jobs and spreading wealth.”

The internally displaced youth trainee graduates who are mostly women and who received intensive training for three months on leather works, bead-based jewelry making, soap and detergent making, mobile phone repairs, and plumbing in the Adamawa State capital, Yola, displayed some of their finished products, including laptop bags, pen holders, hats, table mats, toilet soaps, disinfectant and room freshners at the venue of the graduation ceremony in Muna Hotel, Jimeta.

The training and empowering of the 107 internally displaced youths who consisted of 45 from Borno, 36 from Yobe and 26 from Adamawa, was conducted jointly by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative.

Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr Simbi Wabote, said NCDMB’s interventions in the Northeast, including the training and giving of tools to the 107 young IDPs, were anchored in the board’s social responsibility commitments.

“You’ve been well trained. It’s now your responsibility to use your knowledge to earn a living for yourself and create opportunities for others,” he told the youths.

One of the trainee graduates, Jamila Kabir, who spoke on behalf of all of them, said they were selected for the training at a time when they lived in their respective IDP camps with no hope, but that with their training and the starter packs they were to receive, they have hope even for the immediate future.