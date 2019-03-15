



Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has urged members of the 2019 Inter-Ministerial Presidential Inauguration Committee to deliver on their mandate of a successful swearing in.

Mustapha made the call on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of the committee.

He urged members of the committee to deploy their wealth of experience and show unwavering commitment to deliver on the task ahead of it.

He said: “Let me remind all members of the importance of this assignment and that no stone should be left unturned to ensure that this committee delivers on its mandate.

“We must therefore deploy our wealth of experience and show unwavering commitment to this exercise.”

He said the committee would in the course of the implementation of its assignment constitute sub-committees to be headed by Ministers.

According to Mustapha, for inclusiveness, other members will be drawn from not just the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, but also from the All Progressives Congress.

He said members of the sub-committees from the APC would be drawn from the Presidential Campaign Council, the Buhari Support Organisation as well as Women and Youths Campaign Council.

The SGF said the mandate of the sub-committees would be clearly spelt out to reflect the purpose for which they were constituted.

“Ahead of such constitution, I wish to underscore the need for collaboration and synergy amongst sub-committees while planning and executing the approved programme,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the constitution of the committee to be chaired by the SGF.

The committee has the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office in the office of the SGF as secretary.

Members of the committee are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Interior, Foreign Affairs and FCT.

Others are Ministers of Defence, Health, Education, the Minister of State for Aviation, the APC National Chairman and the Inspector General of Police.

The Director General, Department of State Service; the Commander, Brigade of Guards; the Permanent Secretary, State House; and the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office are also members of the committee.

Mustapha said the committee’s terms of reference would be to plan, organise and execute all approved activities for the 2019 presidential inauguration.

The SGF said the committee would co-opt organisations or persons relevant to the successful execution of the programme.

The committee, he said, would document for posterity all planned activities for the inauguration and carry out any other assignments as may be required towards the successful implementation of the programme.