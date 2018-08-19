The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, is asking Nigerians to support the Federal Government in ensuring peace in the nation.

Mustapha made this call on Saturday during a breakfast meeting with businessmen in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“The citizens have a major role to play in securing peace in this nation. Government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility,” he said.

The SGF alleged that some politicians desperate to win elections were arming groups ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Despite that, the SGF explained that the current administration has done well to improve the electoral process.

“Things are changing with the improvement in the electoral processes. But in the past, early in the morning, somebody will just come out with one rifle and shoot a gun in the air (so) everybody takes cover and then he packs all the electoral materials. There are constituencies where you never voted. It is a collective responsibility,” he added.