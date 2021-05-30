The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has described as barbaric the killing of Ahmed Gulak, an APC chieftain and an indigene of Adamawa State while on his way to Chief Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo State.

Mustapha, while expressing deep shock over the killing, also said the incident was unwarranted.





In a statement by the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, Mustapha called for urgent investigation by appropriate security agency to unravel the motive of such gruesome murder.

He expressed his condolences to the APC family, the government and people of Adamawa State, his family and prays to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.