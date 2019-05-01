<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In a move suggesting displeasure with the minimum wage, Oyo State Governor-elect Seyi Makinde, has faulted the fixing of the new minimum wage by the Federal Government, saying states as federating units should have been allowed to determine it based on individual ability.

In a statement by his spokesman, Prince Dotun Oyelade, Wednesday, Makinde assured that his administration would set up a committee to negotiate the minimum wage with labour unions as soon as he takes over reins of power on May 29.

“In the particular case of Oyo State, a committee will begin parley with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from the first week in June to determine the extent to which government can implement not only the minimum wage, but indeed provide buffers for the workers to live decently,” the statement said.

The outgoing government has commenced negotiation with labour unions and assured that it would implement the N30, 000 minimum wage beginning with this month’s salaries.

The Governor-elect also said that it will be futile for the opposition to attempt to twist the implications and meaning of the interview he granted in Abuja because it will amount to selective perception.”

Makinde reiterated his promise that his administration will be workers’ friendly.

Makinde has been criticizing the outgoing administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of setting a booby trap for him by negotiating with workers and promising to implement the new wage this May.

The Governor-elect described the move as being taken in bad taste, stressing that the outgoing administration was deliberately creating problem for his incoming administration.

But the government insisted that its mandate expires on May 28, 2019, hence it could not abandon its responsibilities.