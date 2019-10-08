<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mrs Bisi Fayemi, the wife of Ekiti State Governor has called for the creation of sexual offenders’ register, in a bid to curb instances of sexual harassment.

She said this on Monday night at the exclusive screening of the BBC Africa Eye ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary in Lagos.

Fayemi said, that it was time to “speak up, speak out and stand by victims of sexual abuse,” saying the culture of silence must end.

According to her, universities should have clear sexual and violence policies that will protect students and the sanctity of the educational system.

Fayemi called for a sexual offenders’ register that would contain a list of indicted lecturers, thus preventing them from moving to another university if sacked from one, to commit similar atrocities.

She stressed the need to be accountable for the wellbeing and care of young ones, ensure justice for survivors of sexual abuse and the political will to prosecute and punish offenders.

Fayemi urged the society to desist from shaming survivors of sexual abuse, “rather name, shame and punish offenders” to serve as deterrents to others.

Mrs Toun Sonaiya, Chief Executive Officer, WFM Radio, said that everyone should collectively amplify their voices against issues of sexual harassment and abuse against girls and women.

She advocated for a safe environment that would enable women to share their experiences without fear, and ensure diligent investigation and prosecution of offenders of such allegations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that “Sex for Grades” is a 53-minute documentary that exposes alleged sexual harassment against students by lecturers in the University of Lagos, and University of Ghana, Legon.