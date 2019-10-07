<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described as unacceptable the harassment of young women in universities amid the sex for grades scandal.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election, said, “I have just read the story on #SexForGrades across public tertiary institutions in many West African countries. This is unacceptable and requires systemic strategies to put a deterrence to such behaviour.

“As a society, we cannot allow a trend that is psychologically abusive to young women to thrive. In fact, that’s a direct opposite of what a sound educational system represents.”

In a documentary, which was shot by the BBC, two lecturers were caught on tape soliciting sex from students in return for favours in the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos.

One of the lecturers, Prof. Boniface Igbeneghu, from the Department of European Languages, was caught on camera making sexual demands to offer admission to a supposed 17-year-old.

Igbeneghu is a former sub-dean of Faculty of Arts.