A male sexagenarian identified as Godwin Ihwokpaiwho, has been arrested by the police for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old girl for three days and allegedly having carnal knowledge with her.

Newsmen gathered that mother of the victim upon noticing that her daughter had left home and was in custody of the suspect, lodged a complaint at the police station with an appeal on the police to warn and restrain the suspect from coming close to her daughter.

It was further gathered that upon interrogation, the victim admitted to the police that she had gone to the apartment of the victim voluntarily following previous encounters where he normally buys her biscuits and noodles each time she feels hungry adding that the suspect only slept with her once during her three days stay with him.





Though it wasn’t clear if the suspect who is a widow and father of seven was the person that deflowered the victim, a security source privy to the matter disclosed that the suspect admitted to have had carnal knowledge with the victim during her brief stay with him.

The security source who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the press on the issue, said: “The victim had told her mother that she was going to buy noodles, only for her to divert to the suspect’s abode where she was until she was discovered by her mother.

“We also discovered that the victim had gone to the residence of the man voluntarily as they have been seeing themselves as lovers before now. For now, the police is on top of the matter and the victim will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.”