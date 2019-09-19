<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

SERVICOM has urged Nigerian embassies to establish desk offices to ensure quality service delivery for Nigerians living abroad and boost their security against attacks.

Mrs Nnena Akajemeli, the National Coordinator SERVICOM, made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the 3rd quarterly meeting, organised by SERVICOM for all the Nodal officers of Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs).

She stressed the need for Nigerian ambassadors to strengthen their services by establishing strong SERVICOM desks in their embassies.

“We have noted that SERVICOM is not active and strong at the embassies; we have also noted that there is need for them to work very hard at embassies and review their processes and systems,” Akajemeli said.

The SERVOCM boss said such initiative would also enable Nigerians to use the medium to give their feedback and have direct contacts with the embassies, especially when their operations ran into itches.

She said the meeting was to enable participants consult and get feedback in the areas that MDAs had done well and areas not doing well.

The national coordinator said it was also to strengthen services rendered by the executive officers and heads of MDAs as well as the conducts of members of staff of such organisations.

The SERVICOM boss said the presidency signed a `Service Compact’ with all Nigerians in March, 2004, upon the declaration of service failure based on the diagnostic survey.

The national coordinator said SERVICOM was established with the mandate to provide effective public service delivery machinery in timely, fair, honest, effective and transparent manner to Nigerian citizens.

Thus, SERVICOM is saddled with the responsibility of driving the Service Delivery Initiative (SDI) in the MDAs.

“The primary purpose of government is to improve quality of life of citizens, to do this, MDAs are established to provide services to the people.

“Public institutions have social obligation to render services and therefore have legitimate expectation to be provided with good services without profit motive,” Akajemeli said.

She said having a strong SERVICOM desk could also assist Nigerians whenever they had issues around their security and safety in the countries where they were staying.

Mrs Jummai Abdullahi, Head of Operations, SERVICOM, in her presentation, said the SERVICOM Compliance Evaluation and the SERVICOM Index was an important component of SERVICOM services including understanding how to carryout internal compliance evaluation of service frontlines in the MDAs.

According to Abdullahi, SERVICOM Compliance Evaluation was also an assessment of evidence of performance measurement to improve organisational effectiveness.

She said the assessment involved identifying, capturing, analysing, disseminating and utilising performance of MDAs against unacceptable ways of operation or administration.

Mrs Larai Zakari, a nodal officer SERVICOM, Nigeria Immigration Services, said SERVICOM had made progress in solving challenges facing some staff of the Immigration.

“Before now, we used to receive series of complaints almost on daily basis from people trying to obtain passports, same report from embassies, but now, hardly you get complaint in anymore,” she said.