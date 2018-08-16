National Coordinator, Service Compact (SERVICOM), Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, has called on Nodal (Desk) officers in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to reduce complaints on service delivery by the members of the public.

Akajemeli made the call at the meeting of National Council of Nodal Officers, on Thursday, in Abuja.

She urged the officers to streamline processes to ensure complaints on service delivery was minimised.

She added that they should promptly respond to letters and correspondences as this was critical to quality service delivery.

“As foot soldiers, you should be conscious of your role in leading and driving service delivery in your various MDAs.

“Put in your best in the job, be innovative and make yourself visible, make SERVICOM visible so that people can know the value of the organisation.

“Ensure to submit your work plan early to enable us meet the deadline for budget submission in line with the Executive order,” she said.

The SERVICOM boss also urged the officers to listen to the Help Desk Radio Programme, aired every Tuesday on the Human Rights Radio station.

She explained that the radio programme created awareness on how Nigerians can have access to quality service delivery.

Akajemeli also cautioned that the radio programme should not be used as a platform to castigate any MDAs.

She said funds had hindered workshops that were planned for members of staff, but in-house trainings have been ongoing.

Akajemeli recommended Service Improvement Training for the Nigeria Immigration Service due to complaints received from the public on their poor customer relations and service delivery.

Mr. Ogueri Augustus, SERVICOM Nodal officer, State House, on behalf of the officers commended the national coordinator for the radio programme.

Augustus stated that many Chief Executive Officers have been adjusting their standards for improved service delivery.

He noted that information received from the radio programme had served as an eye opener as to how the public perceive their MDAs and the services they render.