



The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)-designate and the Service Chiefs-designate forwarded to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday assured the Lawmakers and Nigerians of their readiness to end insecurity in the country.

Speaking separately for few minutes, the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs Designate all expressed their individual and collective readiness to bring the scourge of insecurity in form of Boko Haram, Armed Banditry, Kidnapping, among others to an end in the country.

The Senator Aliyu Wamakko, All Progressives Congress, APC, Sokoto North led Senate Joint Committee of Defence, Army, Airforce and Navy Tuesday screened the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs.





Other Chairmen of the Committees are Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South for Army, Senator George Sekibo, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers East, Chairman, Navy; and Senator Bala Ibn Na’allah, APC, Kebbi Central, Chairman Airforce.

The new Chief of Defence and the Service Chiefs were led to room 211, Senate New building, venue of the screening by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate) Senator Babajide Omoworare.

They are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS); and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao, Chief of Air Staff (CAS).