



Service Chiefs on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The service chiefs present are: the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

The Chiefs they were first at the office of the Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the President before proceeding to Kyari’s office for the meeting.

The meeting which held behind closed doors was very brief and no information was released to journalists as the service chiefs left the presidential villa.