



The Lagos State Police Command has arrested suspected most wanted serial killer Segun Agodo at the Ikorodu area of the state.

The suspect was arrested Easter Sunday by detectives attached to Sagamu Road Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Sagamu Road for multiple killings, including the death of a policeman.

In a Statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he stated that: ”Segun, a senior member of Eye Confraternity, had been on the run for a while since he got the wind that he had been declared wanted by the police for his atrocities in Ikorodu area of the state. But he was sighted in Ikorodu today, April 4, while the DPO Sagamu Road Division and his men were on Surveillance patrol around Ikorodu.

“The suspect, who has been fingered in many murder cases, including alleged killing of a policeman, in Ikorodu, was arrested in possession of two locally-made revolver pistols, each loaded with seven and 14 rounds of cartridges, one axe, some cutlasses and assorted charms.

“Similarly, the police detectives attached to Alakuko Division of the command, April,2, at about 5.30am, arrested Sola Akinwole,27, where the suspect and his gang members were robbing at a car/motorcycles shop located at AMJE Bus Stop, Alakuko Area of Lagos State.





“The police detectives raced to the scene while responding to a distress call from the shop. The suspected armed robbers had shot one of the guards at the shop, Tairu Baba, 20, before the police arrived the scene. One Locally-made pistol and four cartridges were recovered from the suspect.

“In another development, the police operatives attached to Festac Division on April,3, at about 3:pm, arrested Jonas Nnubia, 43, for defiling his wife’s neice (name withheld) at 1st Avenue, L Close, Festac, Lagos State.

“The victim, who was taken to the police station in company of some officials of the Child Protection Network, Lagos State, alleged that the suspect has defiled her severally and warned her not to disclose his criminal act to anyone or else she dies.

“The victim has beeMost wanted ,serial, killer nabbed,death, policeman, in Lagosn taken to the hospital for necessary medical examination and attention in order to assist the police in carrying out their discreet Investigation into the matter.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects involved in the cases be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation and possible prosecution”.