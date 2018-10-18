



Emmanuel Diffa, special assistant on Maritime Affairs to Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, has flayed the comment of President Muhammadu Buhari that the 2019 general election will be fair because there are more registered political parties in the country.

Diffa, who represented Bayelsa West constituency, while speaking, said that the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) should attend to urgent economic needs of the people, eradicate poverty, attend to the security challenges across the country and not resort to allotting pass mark to itself because more political parties have been registered under its leadership.

He noted that that the registration of many political parties would not be enough to curb turbulent elections and neither would it put food on the table of the people.

The former legislator said that it was poverty that make people sell their votes and mandates, “poverty encourages the teeming jobless youth allow themselves to be used as thugs by politicians once they are given little financial inducement.“

Dickson’s aide was reacting to the statement credited to President Buhari when he received letters of credence from four ambassadors, Yutaka Kikuta of Japan, Alexey Shebarshin of Russia, Richardo Guerra De Araujo of Republic of Brazil and Fahad Al Taffaq of United Arab Emirate in Abuja.

Buhari had at the meeting, told the international community that he was hopeful that the forthcoming general election would be free and fair, noting that the increase in the number of political parties that would field candidates in 2019 election indicated more democratic consciousness among Nigerians and their willingness to serve the nation.