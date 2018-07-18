The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging the election umpire to “promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigate allegations of vote-buying by both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during last Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.”

In an open letter addressed to Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, on Tuesday, SERAP also mandated the electoral body to collaborate with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the investigation.

The organisation also urged INEC to “prosecute anyone suspected to be involved and/or complicit in the alleged vote-buying, if there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence of electoral bribery and abuse of the electoral and democratic process against them.”

It also requested Yakubu to “take steps within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter, failing which SERAP will institute legal proceedings to compel you and INEC to discharge your constitutional and statutory responsibilities in the public interest.”

In the letter dated 17 July 2018 and signed by Adetokunbo Mumuni, the SERAP executive director, the organisation said, “It is the responsibility of INEC as an independent body to take meaningful steps and action to minimise electoral bribery by politicians, ensuring political equality and preventing unfair electoral competition. No body politic worthy of being called a democracy entrusts the selection of leaders to a process of auction or barter.”

The organisation said further, “Vote-buying amounts to undue influence and improper electoral influence. When politicians buy votes, they reinforce social subjugation and do long-term damage to poor voters, as vote-buying impairs voters’ already limited political power and participation in governance. Offering and giving poor people money to buy their votes are the hallmark of political disrespect, as they imply that politicians perceive voters as lacking autonomy.”

The letter, which was copied to both the ICPC and the EFCC, also read: “Investigating the allegations and prosecuting all those suspected to be involved would indicate your agencies’ willingness to exert your authorities and act as a deterrent against breaches of the electoral process, Nigeria’s anti-corruption legislation and international standards.

“SERAP, therefore, urges you, in collaboration with the ICPC and EFCC, not only to carry out investigation and prosecution of vote-buying in Ekiti election but also in the elections in Anambra, Edo and Ondo states.”