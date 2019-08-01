<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, yesterday, ranked the Nigeria Police, judiciary, power sector, education, and health ministries as most corrupt institutions in Nigeria.

This was contained in a report presented by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, who explained that the ranking was established through a survey conducted across the six geopolitical zones in the country, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in Abuja.

Oluwadare said despite efforts by the current administration at the federal level since 2015, 41 per cent of respondents believed that corruption would either increase or remain the same while one-third were outright pessimistic, believing that there would be an increase in corruption level in the country.

The report reads: “Several Nigerians have to pay a bribe to access police, judiciary, power, education and health services.

“The average amount of bribe paid by the respondents was highest among those who paid to the judiciary at about N108, 000 ($298).

“All the other institutions ranked lower on this variable with N12,253 and N11,566 reportedly paid to the police and education sectors, and N6,462 and N5,143 paid for health and power services, respectively.

“Corruption is still a key concern in the country with 70 per cent of Nigerians describing the level of corruption as high and in the same measure, stating that corruption levels either increased or remained the same in the last five years.

“From the analysis of the anti-corruption legal and institutional framework in Nigeria, the following cross-cutting issues emerged: there is lack of political goodwill to consistently enforce the different anti-corruption laws; inadequate funding for the various anti-corruption agencies; weak public support and/or ownership of anti-corruption initiatives; poor clarity of roles between various anti-corruption agencies; and public perceptions of politicisation of corruption arrests and prosecutions.

“Bribery experiences were interrogated and recorded in the key sectors of education, health, the police, judiciary and power. Data analysis was conducted under five different and interrelated variables.

“The police were the most adversely ranked on this indicator. For every 100 police interactions reported by the respondents, there was a bribe paid in 54 interactions.”