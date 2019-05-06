<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anti-corruption advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, says the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has given it some documents with details of some contractors who ran away with government money without executing awarded power projects.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, said in a statement on Sunday that Fashola also invited the organisation to “inspect a compendium of verified and paid/outstanding liabilities of contractors, kept at the offices of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Limited/GTE.”

SERAP had in February sued Fashola for allegedly failing to honour its request for the names of defaulting contractors.

The group said its demand followed a claim by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar that some contractors, who were awarded electricity contracts, disappeared after being fully paid for the contracts.

Oludare said on Sunday that one of the companies named in the documents forwarded to SERAP by Fashola was “Pow Technologies Limited, an Abuja-based company, which was in 2014 awarded a contract for the supply and installation of test and maintenance equipment relays, to various NAPTIN regional training centres (RTCs) (LOT15), with the total contract sum of N87,763,302.40, out of which N79,404,892.66 was paid to Pow Technologies Limited.”

“According to the ministry’s letter, although the contract was awarded in 2014, only 13 of the 19 items have so far been supplied, with six items outstanding,” Oludare said.

He said SERAP welcomed Fashola’s gesture but urged him to provide the details of other defaulting contractors.

“We will continue to push the ministry and its agencies to reveal more details of alleged corrupt contractors and companies, as contained in our FOI request. We will continue to pursue our FOI suit at the Federal High Court, Lagos, before Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor, a professor of Law, who has granted an order for leave in the case,” he said.