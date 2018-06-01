The judgment of Federal High Court Lagos compelling the Federal Government to probe allegations of padding and stealing of about N481billion from the 2016 budget by some principal officers of the National Assembly has been described as a necessary fillip to the war against corruption.

The Buhari Media Organisation says with this historical ruling by Justice Muhammed Idris it is clear that the anti-graft war is becoming an all stakeholder affair.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator Austin Braimoh and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group also heaped encomiums on Social-Economic Rights and Accountability Projects, a non-governmental organization for taking the matter to court.

It said: “The ruling is a welcome radicalization of the judiciary approach to expanding the horizon in the fight against corruption and its debilitating consequences on Nigerians across board. While we encourage the Judiciary as an institution to continue with this commendable proactive engagement in the Federal Government led fight against corruption, we specially applaud the Social-Economic Rights and Accountability Project for initiating the legal process that culminated in this remarkable ruling through the filing of Mandamus suit to compel the Federal Government to probe the budget padding and stealing allegations.

“We, on behalf of all Nigerians, thank and congratulate the SERAP on the outcome of the suit and, particularly commend the SERAP for championing a new course of citizens’ engagement in the anti-graft war. This has shown that the fight against corruption is not just a President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight but that of every concerned and well-meaning Nigerian. This, certainly, is the way to go in salvaging our country from the invasion of our common wealth by irresponsible public officials that are determined to abuse their offices which they are supposed to hold in trust for the good of the people, but would rather deploy as platforms of exploitation and brazen thievery.”

The group then called on more non-governmental organizations and patriotic Nigerians “to emulate SERAP in advancing the cause of the fight against corruption and owning it as a Nigerian collective project rather than an exclusive Federal Government project. With every Nigerian fighting the corruption at each front, the war would soon be won for the common good”.