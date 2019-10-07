<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, has urged the National Judicial Council to address the new trend whereby courts are being used by the state and federal governments to suppress the fundamental rights of citizens.

The group said it noted that it was becoming a trend for governments to charge their critics, particularly journalists, bloggers and activists, with treasonable felony.

SERAP said it was disturbed that judges handling such cases were either denying the defendants’ bail or imposing stringent bail conditions while also looking away when governments willfully disobey court orders for the purpose of keeping citizens in detention.

It urged the National Judicial Council to “urgently develop measures and issue directives to all courts to respond to the disturbing trends by state Governments and Federal Government to use the court as a tool to suppress citizens’ human rights.”

SERAP said this in an open letter on Sunday to the NJC.

In the letter by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, SERAP said, “These charges, refusal of bail and granting of bail on stringent conditions seem to be dangerous manipulation of judicial authority and functions by high-ranking politicians, something which the NJC and the judiciary under your watch should resist.

“The NJC should ensure that when the authorities disobey court orders and suppress human rights, they are not allowed to come to the court and seek reliefs until they purge themselves of contempt. Otherwise, the justice system and the Nigerian constitution become a solemn mockery.”