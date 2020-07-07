



The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has asked the Federal Government to charge embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, “with a recognisable criminal offence” or release him “immediately”.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday titled, “Nigeria: Authorities must treat Magu fairly–SERAP”.

Magu, who was reportedly whisked away by security operatives on Monday, was grilled by a presidential panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged infractions in the EFCC.

According to the statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP “urges the authorities to afford Magu his constitutionally and internationally guaranteed fair trial rights”.





It added, “Magu must either be charged with a recognisable criminal offence or released immediately and allowed to do his job without fear of reprisals.

“Nigerian authorities cannot continue to keep Magu in detention under suspicious circumstances without bringing any legitimate charges against him in violation of national and international law.

“Nigerian authorities must support the independence and freedom of action of anti-corruption agencies and institutions if they are to be able to genuinely fight grand corruption, which has for many years turned public service for many into a kind of criminal enterprise.”