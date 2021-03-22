



A total of 143 comprising 100 secondary school teachers and 43 Chief Inspectors of Education (CIE) from Edo and Delta states were proud recipients of Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) Certificates, having concluded their three-month training on the programme.

The STEP initiative is an educational programme created by the leading indigenous energy company, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and its partners, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), to improve the country’s standard of education, particularly for host States.

Recall that over the years, the oil and gas major player made significant impacts with critical initiatives focused on providing quality education for states of our operations and the country.

To consolidate its achievements on Sustainability Development Goal 4 for inclusive and equitable quality education, the Company introduced STEP (Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme), a customized training programme for secondary school teachers.

The Seplat Certificate Awards Ceremony took place on March 19, 2021, in Benin City, Edo State, alongside the Seplat Education Roundtable, which had educational experts and professionals in a highly engaging panel session moderated by Professor Pat Utomi.

The keynote speaker for the day was the former Edo State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Ngozi Osarenren.

The panellists comprised the Director, External Affairs and Communications, Seplat, Dr Chioma Nwachuku; Professor of Guidance and Counselling at Ambrose Alli University, Oyaziwo Aluede; Director, Centre for Gender Security Studies and Youth Advancement, University of Abuja, Prof. Ocholi Ekundayo Fehintola; Professor of Educational Management, University of Ibadan, Benedict Oyovwevotu Emunemu and the Principal Managing Partner, Teach Smart Eduservices, Sola Okunkpolor.

The Edo State Governor, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Edo State, Mrs. Stella-Marris Imasuen and many other government officials graced the event. In attendance also were traditional chiefs, community leaders and other stakeholders.

Roger Brown, the Chief Executive Officer, Seplat, represented by Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, Director of External Affairs and Communications, Seplat said: “Over the years, Seplat has invested significantly in various educational Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Number 4, which speaks to education for all.





He further affirmed that “at Seplat, we strongly believe that education is the bedrock for national development and our STEP deployment aims to enhance teachers’ competencies and empower them with the knowledge and skills to implement STEAM education, amongst other benefits. Seplat is committed to providing this programme annually because of its relevance and positive multiplier effects on boosting quality education.”

Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, in her remarks, said: “Seplat is playing an invaluable role in enhancing the quality of education with the many educational programmes offered through the Company’s CSR initiatives. With the STEP programme, the Company now has a full boutique of programmes impacting the entire education value chain. Seplat educational programmes now cover improving school infrastructure, enhancing students’ academic performance, and building the skills and competencies of teachers, amongst others.

“Teachers are the critical success factor for the implementation of STEAM model; thus Seplat has embarked on empowering teachers with the STEAM knowledge and skillsets to enable them to deliver”, she added.

Prof. Osarenren, in her keynote, said what Seplat has done cannot be quantified as it will continue to drive critical thinking and generate problem-solving skills. She, therefore, urged the recipients of the programme to utilize the acquired knowledge to bear positive impacts on their students whilst remaining change agents, mentors and character builders, adding that: “Nobody can make you inferior without their consent.”

Prof. Utomi, while commenting on the state of education in the country, said society must appreciate and show esteem for teachers, adding that the impacts teachers make in the lives of students and community remain immeasurable.

According to Utomi, teachers need to continue to exhibit a strong passion for their profession with the undying commitment to sustaining the future generation. Misery amongst the people could only be effectively addressed by quality education.

In the same vein, Prof. Aluede said education is critical to combating poverty, and qualified teachers are the genuine agents needed to actualize this in Nigeria. He, therefore, stressed the need for the right curriculum, the requisite skill sets and effective partnership among stakeholders, as is being exhibited by Seplat.