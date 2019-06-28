<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa as its new Company Secretary/Chief Governance and Compliance Officer.

The company made the announcement in a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) during the week.

Mrs. Edith’s appointment which took effect on June 24, 2019, according to the notice, will have her guide and support the Board of Directors of Seplat in ensuring compliance with regulatory and statutory requirements.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from University of Uyo; Barrister at Law from the Nigerian Law School, Abuja; and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom.

The notice also announced the resignation of one of its Non-Executive Directors, Mr. Macaulay Agbada Ofurhie.

The statement said Mr. Ofurhie was appointed to the Board in March 2010 and served meritoriously before his resignation from the board which took effect from June 30, 2019.