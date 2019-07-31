<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari opened his second day of defence on Wednesday before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) by calling a senior official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) as his first witness of the day.

The official, Oshindeinde Henry Adewunmi, who is now in the witness box, said he is the Deputy Registrar Charge of School Examination in Nigeria.

The petitioners – Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – are challenging Buhari’s election at the last presidential election on among other grounds, qualification.

The petitioners are claiming the President did not have a school certificate for him to be qualified to run for election.

He confirmed the copy of the University of Cambridge school certificate tendered by Buhari on Tuesday was what he certified.

The witness, who said he has been with WAEC for 30 years, confirmed that by the result, Buhari sat for eight subjects and scored five credits.

He gave details as English C5, History C3, Geography C6, Hausa C5, Health Science C6.

The witness said a person with such certificate cannot be said not to have attended secondary school.