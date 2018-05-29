A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Joseph Daudu, has urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government to respect the tenets of democracy, observe rule of law and respect the sanctity of the country’s constitution to ensure that democracy thrives.

“Our young democracy seems to be on the verge of a complete collapse especially as our judiciary renowned as the hope of the common man appears to be defenceless and exposed to oppression by political actors who have continued to act with endless impunity to the detriment of the overall welfare of the state,” Daudu’s stated.

Daudu spoke at the first annual seminar on criminal law review on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, with the theme, “A review of the ruling of the Supreme Court in SC/457/2016, Metuh v FRN and Others.

Daudu stated that in the present political dispensation, the legal profession has been on the frontline of controversial debates by commentators and stakeholders.

He expressed worry that “our noble profession has continuously been dragged in the mud by men and women with very little awareness of our jurisprudence.

“Also, in what appears to be a flagrant breach of the principles of separation of powers, the Executive Arm of government of the Federation has invaded the sacred temple of our democracy in ways many would never have expected even under totalitarian regimes,” Daudu stated.

According to Daudu, it was for these reasons that the J.B. Daudu and Convention deemed it pertinent to lend voice to the what they described as a “rescue mission for our turbulent profession”.

Consequently, he said the seminar was designed to enable participants rub minds on the challenges facing the Nigerian judiciary particularly as it relates to the administration of criminal justice.

He noted that the present day judiciary seems to have taken a step towards the state and distant from the defence.

Daudu added that the advent of ACJA seemed to have been received as a complete abolition of the country’s basic constitutional principles.

He insisted that it was wrong to make section 306 of ACJA, which stops stay of proceeding in criminal trial wear the toga of superiority over section 36(4) of the constitution, which deals on right to fair hearing.

“Today, the Nigerian judiciary has no hesitation limiting the constitutional rights of citizens in the face of any criminal allegation no matter how little.

“The state seems to have gone amok with criminal prosecution since the requirement of a prima facie case was withdrawn from our criminal procedure rules.

“Presently, defendants stand trial for baseless criminal indictments while others suffer severe breaches of their right to fair hearing, insisting that what is being witnessed in the country at present, ‘is political witch hunting in the name of criminal trial’.

“Persons who have been walking freely in the country in the past three years, are now being charged to court because they have been seen to have political ambition to contest election in 2019 against the ruling party,” he pointed out.

In view of this, Daudu disclosed that the Supreme Court may be called to review it’s decision on Olisa Metuh v. Federal Government.

Daudu posited that the situation has been worsened where the constitutional right to seek redress in an appellate court “is rendered immaterial by statutory limitations impacted to indirectly destroy the status quo of the case of the parties pending appeal.

According to Daudu, the question which would remain unresolved by the present jurisprudence, “is whether the Nigerian criminal justice system is ready for it’s seeming adventure into an adversarial system of criminal justice especially as there is no known remedy available to defendants who could suffer untoward hardship under the new regime?”