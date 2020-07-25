



A delegation of senior female officers of the Nigerian Police from the Force Headquarters Abuja, has condoled with the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, over the demise of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, said the delegation was led by Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Aishatu Abubakar.

Daramola said that the delegation was received on behalf of the CAS by the NAF Chief of Administration, AVM Mohammed Idris, who led the team to the NAF Memorial Arcade where they laid wreaths and signed the condolence register.





Arotile, NAF’s first female combat helicopter pilot died on July 14, as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna.

He said the AIG, while signing the register, wrote: “Your life was so short but very well spent. You have opened lots of opportunities for other young women in this field. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Daramola said the other female senior officers on the visit were: CP Christy Cookey, the Commissioner of Police Investment and DCP Margeret Ochalla.

Others were Force Gender Coordinator & Adviser to the Inspector General; DCP Rabi Umar, Director of Education; ACP Grace Longe, Director of Research, National Institute of Police Studies; and SP Imoh Itah.