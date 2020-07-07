



Nigerian Senators on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to immortalise former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, by renaming the Ibadan Airport after him.

This was following the adoption of a motion moved by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North) and seconded by Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central), urging the Senate to pay tribute to the departed former lawmaker.





The Senate also resolved to send a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the family, the government and people of Oyo State over the death of the former Governor.

They thereafter observed a minute silence to honour the deceased who was a member of the 5th Senate from 2003 to 2007.