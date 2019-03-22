



A delegation of serving and Senators elect led by Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan yesterday paid condolence visit on Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko in Sokoto state over the death of his younger brother, Alhaji Salihu Barade, the Baraden Wamakko.

The Senators who stormed Wamakko town, headqauters of Wamakko local government said they were in the country home of the chairman, Northern Senators Forum to console him over the demise of his brother.

Speaking on behalf of the Senators, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, noted that though the death was painful, they were however consoled with the fact that the late Baraden Wamakko while alive, lived a life worthy of emulation.

According to Lawan, the deceased Barade lived a life full of contentment, integrity, piety and humility.

Said Lawan, “The death of the late reverred Monarch and Senior Counsellor of the Sultanate Council of Sokoto, is a great loss not only to Senator Wamakko, his immediate family or Sokoto State, but alone but to Nigeria as a whole .

“The deceased was a man of peace , integrity and contentment . He was a Father to all and a formidable pillar to Nigeria.

“So, we are here to condole our dear colleague, leader and elder statesman, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

”We hold Senator Wamakko in a very high esteem and we are here to share his grief and pray to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat firdaus, while we are also praying to Him to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Responding , Senator Wamakko commended the Senators for their show of love especially in time of grief.

Wamakko, who further noted that they are consoled with the out pouring of highly cherished condolences from within and outside the state, address that, the death of a loved one is a reminder that all of us will surely die someday. “Somebody else death reminds us of our own time”.

He also noted however that their happiness as a family is that his deceased younger brother while alive was a very patient, philantrophic, pious and honest man, whose penchant for the welfare of his people was cherished by all.