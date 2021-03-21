



Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang, has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to grant state pardon to both former Governors of Plateau state Senator Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State.

Jang made this appeal on Sunday at Rwang Pam Stadium Jos while chairing the Finals of the Senator ID Gyang Football peace tournament organized to promote peace in the Northern senatorial district of Plateau State.

Jang noted that as an elder statesman, he feels the time has come for him to join other statesmen and the people of Taraba and Plateau to plead for pardon for the two illustrious Sons of the Middle Belt Region.





According to him, Plateau and Taraba state are two neighboring states that share Many things in common and would appreciate if Buhari could temper justice with mercy considering the fact these two former Governors have served part of their jail sentences at Kuje Prison.

Similarly, Senator Gyang, Senate Deputy Committee Chairman on Defence joined former Plateau Governor to plead for the release of Chief Dariye on health ground.

According to Senator Gyang, going by the recent Supreme Court Judgement, Dariye needs the intervention of President Buhari for his release from prison due to his poor state of health.

Senator Gyang used the ocassion to call on President Buhari to give approval for the dualization of Akwanga-Jos ever busy road and as well as Jos-Bauchi road which he said could be captured in the 2022 budget.