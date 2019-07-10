Senate President Ahmad Lawan presiding over the second plenary of the 9th Senate having been inaugurated on Tuesday, the 11th Of June, 20198

Nigerian senators this morning expressed anger over the alleged murder of a Nigerian Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu in South Africa.

Mrs Chukwu, Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria was in South Africa to attend the conference of the African Insurance Organisation, AIO, but was found dead in her hotel room in Johannesburg on June 13.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan warned South Africa not to take Nigeria for granted.

