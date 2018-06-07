The Senate has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1999, presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola and his running mate, Babagana Kingibe.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, particularly stated that the recognition was long overdue.

While backing the declaration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, some senators urged Buhari to take a step further by making the date a national holiday.

They also urged the President to order the Independent National Electoral Commission to announce the results of the election, declare Abiola and Kingibe president and vice-president respectively, and approve the entitlements due to them.