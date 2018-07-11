Former Senate Deputy Leader, Jonathan Zwingina, said establishment of state police was the ultimate solution to tackling insecurity in the country.

Sen. Zwingina spoke when he paid a courtesy visit on Alhaji Umar Sanda, Paramount Ruler of Ganye Chiefdom in Adamawa.

According to him, the creation of a state police is the ultimate solution to insecurity in the country, adding that it will not undermine the authority of the federal police.

Zwingina said that state police would rather complement the operations and activities of the federal police.

He said that the police to citizens’ ratio in was about one police man to 1,000, instead of the global standard of one to four.

The former deputy senate leader also said that half of the police personnel were attached to very important personalities, limiting efficient security coverage.

Zwingina said that some of the security challenges faced by Nigeria today were as a result of neglect for the traditional institution, which he said had big roles to play.

Sanda who spoke, commended Zwingina for recognising the important position and roles of the traditional institution.

Zwingina was in the Senate from 1999 to 2007 and represented Adamawa South Senatorial District.