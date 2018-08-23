The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has admonished the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Sokoto State to be good ambassadors of their respective families and states.

Speaking when he received the corps members from across the state at his residence in Sokoto on Thursday, Wamakko urged them to work tirelessly for the nation to continue to soar to greater heights.

He noted that as future leaders of the country, Nigeria has a lot of hopes in them for its eventual growth and development.

The lawmaker described the NYSC scheme as a veritable tool of national development, harmony and socioeconomic prosperity.

He stated that Sokoto State would continue to remain the most peaceful one in Nigeria and as such, they should continue to regard the state as their home.

Wamakko, to this end, stressed the need for Nigeria’s sustained peace, unity and indivisibility.

According to him, all Nigerians irrespective of any religious, ethnic or political affinities, should work towards ensuring that the country remains one and indivisible.

“All of us as patriotic citizens of Nigeria, have no other country that we can call our own, but Nigeria.

“We should always regard the country as our one, single united family, and not to always think of our tribes, ethnic groups or religions.

“We should also understand our various differences and learn to adapt as well as live with them,” he stated.

The senator, to this end, advised the corps members to strive hard towards impacting positively on their host communities.

He also urged them to sustain their fervent prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari as well as for the state and Nigeria.