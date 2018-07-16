The Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, says for Nigeria to move forward, Nigerians should think proactively and positively, to solve all the challenges of the nation.

Wamakko who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District spoke in Sokoto, while declaring closed a four-week Training on Solar Photovoltaic Installation Training (SPVI), organized by the Sokoto Energy Research Centre, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The training which was attended by twenty seven participants from across Nigeria, was conducted in collaboration with some International Partners like the European Union (EU), German International Corporation (GIZ), nad the United States Agency For International Development (USAID), among others.

The lawmaker particularly challenged Nigerian Academics to ponder and decisively act on how to further help in redressing most of the formidable challenges facing the nation.

Senator Wamakko who was the Chairman of the Occasion, as well as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education added, ” there must also be plausible entrepreneurship training programmes for Nigerian undergraduates as white collar jobs are now scarce.

“Universities should also have feedback mechanisms, so as to monitor the progress of their graduates and this should be done for this set of participants.”

He further averred that, Nigeria has been abundantly blessed with myriad of renewable energy sources which should be dispassionately explored and exploited.

He recalled that, as a Governor of Sokoto state, he had executed several renewable energy projects which were still being efficiently used for the past seven years.

Wamakko further stated that, he has been in touch with the University since the past thirty four years when he was the Chairman of the then Sokoto North Local Government, adding “this is still on and i have been monitoring its progress, the Centre inclusive.”