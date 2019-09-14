<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Aliyu Magatajarda Wamakko has urged Nigerians to engage in fervent prayers for God’s intervention over the incessant security challenges in the country.

Addressing a mammoth crowd that welcomed him back to Sokoto from Abuja at his Gawo Nama’s residence, the Senator said Nigerians were no longer safe and secured either on the roads or in their houses.

“The country is now being bedeviled by myriad of insecurity challenges, ranging from wanton killings, cattle rustling, kidnappings for ransom and armed robberies, among others.

“Nigerians now no longer feel safe and secure either on the road or in their houses but with sustained prayers by all of us, the Almighty Allah will come to our aid and provide the needed solutions,” he said.

Wamakko, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Vice Chairman, Committee on EFCC, however, commended the federal government for its sustained efforts to tackle the menace.