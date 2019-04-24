<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Muslim World League, has invited its member and the Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, to its meeting scheduled to hold in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during the forthcoming Ramadan fast, 1440 AH.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to Senator Wamakko on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani and issued to newsmen in Sokoto, on Wednesday .

The invitation is contained in a letter from the Organization signed by its Secretary General, Dr Muhammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Aisiy and sent to Senator Wamakko who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District.

The statement said the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz As Saud will preside over the meeting, in Makkah, billed for between 14 to 17,Ramadan, 1440 AH, equivalent to May 19 to 22, May , 2019.

The Muslim World League is Pan-Islamic Non-Governmental Organization based in Makkah, Saudi Arabia that propagates Islamic teachings. The Organization was funded by the Saudi government from its establishment in 1962.