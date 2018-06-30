Chairman of Southern Senators Forum, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, has sent his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the recent Jos killings which he described as unwarranted and unjustifiable.

He called for thorough investigation into the incident imploring government to ensure justice is served by bringing the culprits to book promptly.

In a statement in Abuja at the weekend, Uzodimma said as painful and devastating as the sad development is, there is every need to manage the situation in a manner to ensure that it will not threaten national unity.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his prompt response to the incident by his timely visit to the area to commiserate with the State Government and the people of Plateau State, saying that it was a clear indication that the Federal Government was handling the incident with all the seriousness it deserves.

He said that he was confident that justice will be served in the end. Uzodimma who is also the Senate Committee Chairman on Customs, Tariffs and Excise emphasized that the killing ought to move every true Nigerian to tears, adding that there can never be any justification for the act particularly when the victims were murdered in cold blood in their own houses.

“This is a very sad moment for all Nigerians. Nothing can justify this type of brutality against innocent citizens. Yet we must all remain calm in the management of the sad event. We must not do or say things that can wittingly or unwittingly threaten our national unity because of this sad development,” the statement said.