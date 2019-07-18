<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd), and a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok, have described the collapsed of a three-storey building and flood disasters that claimed 15 lives in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State as unfortunate.

Useni and Pwajok who visited the scene of the incidences at Butcher line and floods disaster at Zinariya community in Jos North Local Government Area, expressed shocked over the loss of 15 persons in the two incidences.

Useni who was in company with his running mate, Dr. James Dalok, said: “Community leaders should educate their citizens on how to ensure safer buildings to avoid further loss of lives through building collapse.

He extended his consolation to the families of the ten dead people and those who were being treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

“This is a sorry situation. While we pray that this does not happen again, we must also take concrete action to guard against building collapse. Our building engineers must use their qualification to supervise constructions very well and insist that the right thing is done.”

Sen Useni also said community leaders equally have their own roles to play in ensuring building safety.

“They should educate their people to lay solid foundations that will carry the weight of structures they are putting up. People may cry and say that foundations are expensive, but that can be more costly than the lives we lose whenever buildings collapse; we must do all we can to save lives.”

Pwajok in a press statement said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I receive the news of two tragedies in Jos North LGC.

“The first is the flood disaster at Zinariya Hill area and the second one being the building collapse that claim no fewer than 12 lives at Butcher Lane, all in Jos North LGC.

“My heart goes to the families of the deceased victims at this most trying moment and to the injured, I pray God grants them complete healing.”