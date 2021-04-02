



Senator Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) has urged youths to take active part in building the country.

Abiru spoke at the weekend during the inauguration of the third Assembly of the Lagos State chapter of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN).

The senator, who was represented by Segun Oscar, stressed that effective nation-building starts when everyone contributes to community development.

National Speaker of the YAN Shuaibu Sani described the event as epoch making.

According to him, youths have been doing everything practically possible to carve a niche for themselves, and leave enviable footprints in the sands of time. He stressed that such lofty ambition could not be achieved if they continued to remain in their comfort zones.





Sani, therefore, admonished them to go into the field and make things happen.

He said: “The government cannot provide white collar jobs for all unemployed youths, so we must develop the entrepreneurial spirit to be self-empowered economically. Only then shall we be able to resist the temptation of being used by political leaders, and make a difference in our society.”

Sani urged the youths to make positive use of their numerical strength in enthroning good governance.

Newly inaugurated speaker of Lagos YAN, Agbotan Oluwatobi, promised that the new leadership would strictly pursue agenda and productive issues that matter to the youths.