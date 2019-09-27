<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nnewi, the manufacturing heartland of Nigeria, was agog on Thursday as the Consul General of China in Nigeria, Chu Maoming, paid a courtesy visit to the community.

The visit, which was initiated by the Senator representing Anambra-South, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, as part of his efforts towards revitalising the economy of Igbo nation, gave various business men and women the opportunity to interact with the Chinese government through its Consul General in the country.

In his opening remarks, Senator Ubah thanked the Chinese government for honoring his invitation despite the tight schedules of its embassy in the country. The Anambra South Senator further urged the country to reciprocate the big patronage it constantly receives from Nigerians, especially Ndi Igbo by establishing its embassy in Anambra State.

According to Senator Ubah, Anambra people have contributed a lot to the Chinese economy and it is time for the country to appreciate the state by locating its embassy in Anambra, as well as making its visa issuance less cumbersome for his people.

He also told the Chinese government that Anambra people are hard-working citizens who are eager to live in Anambra and develop their state and that they will not become liabilities to the Republic of China if issued visas.