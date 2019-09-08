<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, who was involved in a ghastly auto crash on Sept. 5, is in good condition and responding to treatment in hospital, Mr Olumide Akunrinlola, the Senator’s media aide has said.

Akunrinlola, in a statement on Sunday in Okitipupa, said although the auto crash was serious but no life was lost in the accident which involved four occupants.

He said: “Although the accident is fatal but no life was lost and I can confirm to you that the senator and other occupants in the vehicle were responding to treatments.”

The accident occurred at Igbara Oke along Ilasha – Akure road, a suburb of Akure, Ondo state capital.

Sen. Tofowomo alongside Mr Banji Okunomo, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for Ondo 2020 as well as two other PDP women stalwarts were on their way to Ibadan for a function on the fateful day.