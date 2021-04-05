



The National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, visited the widow of late Afenifere’s spokesperson, Mr Yinka Odumakin, at her residence in Omole area of Lagos, to console the family.

Odumakin died on Saturday after battling with respiratory problems occasioned by COVID-19 complications.

Tinubu, who visited the deceased’s home around 2.00 pm and spent time consoling the wife, told her how much the late Afenifere chieftain was dear to his heart, saying that his death represented a big loss.

He told Odumakin’s widow to take heart, saying the death was inevitable and that no matter the grief, nothing could bring him back to life again.

Speaking with newsmen later, the former governor of Lagos State, Tinubu, said Odumakin had contributed so much to constitutional democracy in the country, recalling that he, Odumakin and others were together during the struggle for the actualisation of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by the late Bashorun MKO Abiola.





Tinubu, while noting that Odumakin, Tokunbo Afikuyomi and others meant so much to him, said even if he and Odumakin later had differences, that was after they had pushed the military out of power, in the country.

“He (Odumakin) has so much contributed to constitutional democracy of this country, no matter which side you are, we were together struggling for the actualisation of June 12. They mean so much to me, himself, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, many of them.

“Even if we had differences at a later stage, that is after we have gotten the military out of power, we were in AD together. He matters to me a lot and I respect him, that is what I have shown,” the APC National Leader said.

Odumakin’s widow, Joe, said the passing of her husband was so shocking to her and was yet to get over it, adding she wished her husband would still be alive to witness the arrays of tributes poured on him even by those they had differences.

Joe expressed the belief that Yinka would make it to heaven as he was so much close to God, saying that was her only consolation.